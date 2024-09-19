Monthly JIMAT sale programme to benefit armed forces families

KLUANG: The Armed Forces MADANI Special Sale Programme (JIMAT), offering necessities at lower prices, will be implemented at all armed forces camps nationwide on the last Saturday of every month.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the implementation would take place at 93 outlets of Perbadanan Perwira Niaga Malaysia (PERNAMA), involving 28 necessities.

He said the move is part of the government’s efforts to help the country’s security personnel and their families.

“We will carry out 12 times a year, especially for military personnel because (JIMAT) is more frequent than the Rahmah Sale, with items involved being discounted between 22 and 30 per cent,“ he said while speaking at Kem Mahkota here today.

Mohamed Khaled accompanied Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who made a working visit to the army camp.

As an example of price comparison, Mohamed Khaled said 10 kilogrammes of rice, which is sold for RM38.70 in the market, costs RM36.70 in PERNAMA and is cheaper in JIMAT, which is RM35.20, while a kilogramme of Milo drink powder, which costs RM23.90, is sold at RM16.50 in the programme.

He added that the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) has also introduced various initiatives to develop a support ecosystem for comfortable and quality education for the children of armed forces personnel.

Among the initiatives implemented are programmes such as Simpanan Pendidikan MADANI (SPM), additional classes and free focused guidance for 989 armed forces personnel children sitting for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and the provision of free Chromebooks to Form Five students from this year.

In addition, efforts to improve and increase cellular and internet access in camps are also being actively carried out, he said.

Mohamed Khaled added that armed forces personnel can also expect to receive good news related to telecommunication service subscriptions in November.