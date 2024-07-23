Moratorium on new nursing courses at IPTS ends Aug 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The moratorium on new diploma-level nursing courses at private higher education institutions (IPTS) imposed which has been in force since 2010 will end on Aug 1, said Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

He said the decision to lift the moratorium was made by the Cabinet on 5 July, following a series of discussions between the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and the Ministry of Health regarding the shortage of registered nurses in the country.

Mustapha said the lifting of the moratorium seeks to address the shortage of nurses, which has been influenced by several factors, including a drop in the number of IPTS offering diploma-level nursing courses.

“The country will face a shortage of registered nurses for healthcare needs and population demands by 2030 if the decline in the intake of new nursing diploma students at IPTS and the number of registered nurses continues,” he said during the question and answer session at Dewan Negara today.

He said this in reply to a question from Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew regarding the MOHE’s strategy to address the shortage of nurses and whether more IPTS would be allowed to offer nursing courses.

According to Mustapha, the MOHE will issue a circular to all IPTS soon, providing details on the lifting of the moratorium.

He said that the moratorium was put in place due to the excessive number of nursing courses available at IPTS.

“If we do not take action now, we will face a 62 percent deficit in nurses by 2030. That’s why the government has introduced this measure, and we will ensure that the number of nurses meets the needs of both the industry and the population,” he said.