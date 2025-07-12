Alcaraz vs Sinner Wimbledon final 2025: Rivalry renewed

TENNIS fans are in for a treat as world number one Jannik Sinner and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz prepare to clash in the Wimbledon final this Sunday. The highly anticipated match marks the latest chapter in their growing rivalry, following their dramatic five-set battle at the French Open just over a month ago.

Sinner secured his spot in the final with a dominant 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Novak Djokovic, showcasing his precision and power on Centre Court. Meanwhile, Alcaraz fought through a tough semi-final against Taylor Fritz, winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in a match that tested his resilience under pressure.

The Italian, who suffered a heartbreaking loss to Alcaraz at Roland Garros after leading by two sets, is eager for redemption. “It is a huge honour for me to share the court once again with Carlos,“ Sinner said. “We try to push ourselves to the limit, he is for sure one of the players I look up to.”

Alcaraz, currently on a 24-match winning streak, remains confident but expects another gruelling contest. “In Paris it was the best match I have ever played so far,“ he said. “I’m not surprised he just pushed me to the limit. I expect that on Sunday.”

Djokovic, who struggled with injury during his semi-final, hinted at a possible return next year despite his defeat. “I’m planning to come back definitely at least one more time,“ the 38-year-old said.

With both Alcaraz and Sinner dominating recent Grand Slams, this final promises high-intensity action and a potential classic. - AFP