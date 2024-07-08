More than 1,000 Jeli Bersatu members quit party

JELI: More than 1,000 leaders and members of Jeli Bersatu division announced leaving the party with immediate effect and pledged their support to the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Former Kedai Kuala Balah Bersatu deputy head Rodzi Muhamad said the decision involving eight branches and 18 Srikandi Bersatu branches in Jeli which also saw party division dissolved today.

He said all leaders and members of the Bersatu branch also resigned and the decision to leave the party was made voluntarily without coercion and was not influenced by any party.

He said the move to leave the party was because confidence in Bersatu had been eroded and the party was considered not to be the dominant party of the Malays that could fight for the fate of the nation.

“Bersatu is seen as very weak in political planning and this is clearly seen in the selection of candidates for the Nenggiri by-election,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Rodzi said at the moment, he along with the leadership and former members of Bersatu do not support any party and choose to move freely.

“...we see the Unity Government led by Anwar is more charismatic and we are confident that PMX (Anwar) can drive the country to a better level for the well-being and welfare of the people of Jeli,“ he said.