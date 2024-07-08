Thailand proposes setting up SEZ involving private and startup companies - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand is proposing the establishment of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) including the involvement of the private sector and startup companies to attract more investment into the zone.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the proposal was made by Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, during a courtesy visit held yesterday.

“Their involvement (private and start-up companies) can attract more investments into the SEZ. In fact, I also suggest that Kelantan takes the opportunity to build business spaces along the Golok River,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

In the meeting, they also discussed the results of his working visit with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisn to Sungai Golok, Thailand and Rantau Panjang, Kelantan on Saturday.

Through the same message, Anwar said that he and Maris also discussed dredging the Sungai Golok estuary to deal with the flood issue to help the communities along the border of the two countries who often face flooding problems almost every year.

Besides that, Anwar also expressed Malaysia’s commitment to the Southern Thailand Peace Dialogue Process.

“Both countries have also agreed for Malaysia to host the 7th Annual Consultation, on Sept 19, 2024,“ he said.

Anwar also prayed that the relationship between Malaysia and Thailand would remain strong and harmonious.

The Prime Minister had previously expressed Malaysia’s commitment to help speed up the Peace Dialogue Process.

Malaysia is a facilitator for peace talks to end the decades-long conflict, which culminated in January 2004 in the southern region, including Narathiwat, Yala, Pattani and parts of Songkhla.

Former National Security Council director-general Datuk Mohd Rabin Basir was appointed as the new Malaysian Government Facilitator for the Southern Thailand Peace Dialogue Process effective July 1.