Perlis assemblymen asked to help hardcore poor families get out cocoon of poverty

KANGAR: Perlis assemblymen have been asked to identify families in the hardcore poverty category in their respective constituencies in an effort to help them get out of the cocoon of poverty.

Without giving specifics, Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said they need to play a role in helping the state government deal with the issue of hardcore poverty in Perlis.

“Solve the problem of hardcore poverty. this is what you have to do. Hopefully within a year or a year and a half we can solve the problem of hardcore poverty.

“Although there will be new hardcore poor families, at least we can help the existing ones get out of extreme poverty,“ he said when winding debate related to the development of Perlis at the State Assembly sitting here today.

Based on records obtained by Bernama from the Perlis State Development Office, Implementation Coordination Unit, Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM), there are 682 Heads of Households (KIR) registered as hardcore poor in Perlis as of July 31.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shukri said the state government expressed its condolences to Hamas for the loss of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh and that the Qunut Nazilah prayers will continue to be held in Perlis to pray for the freedom of Palestine.

“We also congratulate Ismail’s successor, Yahya Sinwar, hopefully he can continue the struggle of the Palestinian people to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque... the struggle of the Palestinian people is always in our hearts,“ he said.

Earlier, state Public Complaints, Infrastructure and Public Transport Committee chairman Izizam Ibrahim had told the assembly that the rate of non-revenue water (NRW) for Perlis recorded a decrease from 62.48 percent last year to 60.73 percent as of last June.

He said the launch of the “We Care” programme in early 2024 in which Syarikat Air Perlis (SAP) moved aggressively to repair detected water pipe leaks contributed to the decrease in the rate.

Replying to a question on the issue from Saad Seman (PN-Chuping), he said that the state government and SAP were taking aggressive measure to bring the NRW rate further down.

The assembly adjourned sine die.