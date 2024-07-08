Law enforcement degree gives graduates advantage for enforcement agency positions

KAJANG: Graduates with a degree in law enforcement will have an advantage when seeking to join the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Armed Forces, or other enforcement agencies.

Inspector-General of Police Secretariat, Head of Licensing (Firearms Licensing), Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar, noted that the degree equips graduates with fundamental knowledge in law enforcement, thereby reducing the need for additional basic training by agencies compared to graduates with certificates in other fields.

“Enforcers currently serving as police officers generally hold diplomas or undergraduate degrees in various fields. However, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law Enforcement from Kolej Universiti Inovatif (IUC), their level of knowledge applicable to their work would be enhanced.

“They would have a solid foundation. They can then be further refined and trained to become more competent,“ he said.

During the launch of the degree here today, Dzulkhairi commended IUC for introducing the Bachelor’s Degree in Law Enforcement (Hons), which includes firearms training at the Malaysia Shooting Club in Kajang, aimed at producing elite cadets for law enforcement.

Meanwhile, IUC vice-chancellor Prof. Emeritus Datuk Seri Dr. Mohamed Mustafa Ishak stated that the first-of-its-kind undergraduate programme will commence this September. Previously, similar studies were only offered at the diploma level by various higher education institutions.

“This qualification aims to fulfill the human capital needs in the field of law enforcement. The market for this field is very broad. Until now, no higher education institution has offered such a degree.

“Thus, this is a creative effort by IUC to specifically prepare graduates to join various enforcement teams, including local authorities,“ he said.