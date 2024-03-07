MOSTI to focus on talent development in science, technology and innovation

KULIM: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) will collaborate with the relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) for talent development in the fields of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) to meet industry needs.

Its Minister, Chang Lih Kang said the country currently lacks talent in those fields as there’s still much that has not been explored.

“MOSTI, as the STI talent development committee, will be a platform to coordinate all the relevant ministries... we will collaborate with the other ministries.

“From now until 2030, we need 60,000 talent in the semiconductor as well as electrical and electronics (E&E) sectors nationwide,” he said after visiting the Kulim Hi-Tech Park near here today.

Elaborating, he said the shortage of talent in STI involved various industries.

“We do not have sufficient talent in IC (Integrated Circuit) Design... in engineering... in fact, we do not have enough talent in advanced packaging.

“We understand that this is a new field being explored... we want to increase its value because, previously in the country, the semiconductor sector can be said to be sufficient but more talent in other fields need to be trained and we will give priority to local talent,” he said.