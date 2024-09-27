MOTAC to address hotel check-in, check-out concerns in special meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will hold a special meeting to address concerns regarding check-in and check-out timings in the hospitality industry.

Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said this issue has gained significant traction on social media and in mainstream media, capturing the attention of the public and various stakeholders.

“The purpose of this meeting is to thoroughly discuss the matter and arrive at a fair solution that does not impose undue burden on customers.

“My priority is to ensure that the practices and policies adopted by hotels align with consumer interests while maintaining the sustainability of a competitive and viable hospitality sector,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Currently representing Malaysia at the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) conference, he assured that he would participate in the meeting upon his return to the country.

Tiong also assured that MOTAC will take immediate and effective action to resolve the issue.

“The opinions and suggestions from all stakeholders will be taken into account during the decision-making process to ensure that Malaysia’s hospitality industry remains competitive and customer-friendly,“ he said.

Yesterday, MOTAC announced that it is actively monitoring the hotel check-in issues within the country and advised the public to read and understand the terms and conditions established by hotels before making any reservations.

This follows a post by a social media user who lamented that she could only check in at 4 pm, which triggered heavy discussions and debate on social media regarding the matter.

Additionally, the public is encouraged to share further information regarding this matter via email at info@motac.gov.my.