Move past issues with school programme organisation, donation acceptance - Fadhlina

SEREMBAN: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek urged all parties to respect the Cabinet’s decision to maintain the current guidelines on programme organisation and donation acceptance for schools.

She emphasised that the Cabinet’s decision clearly reaffirms the government’s position on the guidelines related to fund donation activities for schools.

“I believe the Cabinet’s confirmation on this matter is sufficient. There should be no further issues; we stand by this decision,” she said.

“This decision is in the best interest of everyone. We can now move past this issue, and focus on more pressing matters,” she told reporters, after the renaming of Kolej Tingkatan Enam (KTE) Forest Heights Seremban as Kolej Tingkatan Enam Tuanku Muhriz, today.

Previously, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said that the Cabinet meeting had agreed to maintain the existing guidelines for programme organisation and donation acceptance for schools.

It said that the guidelines stipulated that donations must not involve displaying or promoting alcoholic beverages within educational institutions under the MOE.

The MOE also said that the meeting also agreed to give consideration to vernacular schools receiving fund donations through the School Management Board (LPS) and foundations. This practice has been followed under several previous administrations and has not been disputed by any party.