MPOB assessing RT-ECO tech for palm oil effluent treatment

BANTING: The government, through the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), is studying the application of RT-ECO technology for treating Palm Oil Mill Effluent (POME), to ensure the sustainability of the country’s palm oil production.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said the effluent treatment technology sourced from Singapore is deemed suitable for meeting market demands for environmental protection.

“Today’s palm oil industry is dealing with environmental concerns. If the global market wishes to purchase our palm oil or other industries that involve effluent, they will examine how we manage this waste.

“This is one of the strategies we promote to see how we treat the waste effluent effectively before it is discharged,” he told a press conference after visiting the demo plant featuring the RT-ECO technology here today.

Johari said he had instructed the MPOB to evaluate the effectiveness of the effluent filtration technology for small-scale palm oil mills.

“I have directed MPOB to assess the technology’s durability and effectiveness before extending its use to other local oil palm mills,” he said.

RT-ECO, operated by Merujaya POME Solutions Sdn Bhd, employs electrochemical technology to filter palm oil effluent, ensuring that the waste generated during production is safe and reusable, thus meeting global sustainability standards.