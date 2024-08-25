Mpox: KDN focuses efforts on monitoring four main entry points - Saifuddin

MELAKA: The Home Ministry (KDN) is focusing its monitoring efforts on four main entry points to the country to assist the Health Ministry in preventing the spread of monkeypox (mpox) in Malaysia.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail identified the four main entry points as Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminals 1 and 2, the Sultan Iskandar Building, and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex.

He said that KDN is also keeping track of rat trails along the country’s borders, especially around Sungai Golok, through security controls conducted by the General Operations Force (GOF).

“We are talking about 141 entry points...three-quarters of tourists arrive through KLIA, KLIA2 (Terminals 1 and 2), the Sultan Iskandar Building, and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex. This leaves only one-quarter using other entry points, so our priority is on these four main gateways.

“We have identified the other routes, known as rat trails (illegal routes), which are under the surveillance of the General Operations Force (GOF),” he said.

He said this to reporters after the investiture ceremony for state honours and awards in conjunction with the 75th birthday of the Melaka Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam.

Saifuddin Nasution said that even though the current mpox outbreak is considered to be under control, the government is maintaining a cautious approach.

The World Health Organisation has declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern for the second time in two years, following a new outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.