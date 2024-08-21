Mpox: Refer to MOH’s official statement to confirm viral news - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has advised the public to refer to official statements from relevant ministries or agencies to verify viral news, including reports of monkeypox or Mpox infection.

Addressing the viral image claiming Mpox cases in Singapore, Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesperson, confirmed that the Ministry of Health (MOH) has verified the image is not related to Mpox.

“If there are viral issues, we should consult with the relevant ministries, including the MOH, for accurate information if the sources cannot be verified,” he said during a press conference after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The MOH clarified on its official Facebook page yesterday that the image circulating on social media was not related to Mpox but showed a victim with shotgun wounds, as published by a foreign website on Sept 17, 2022.