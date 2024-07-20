MTA organises Futsal Tournament to promote healthy work-life balance

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Takaful Association (MTA) has organised the Takaful4All Inter-TO Futsal Tournament 2024 to promote a healthy work-life balance among the national takaful industry operators.

Its chief executive officer (CEO), Mohd Radzuan Mohamed said the tournament, held at World of Sport, Subang Jaya near here gives them the opportunity to ‘kick back and relax’ and to foster closer ties between takaful industry players under the auspices of Takaful4All.

“We also want to have more activities out of work as many of our activities are related to work such as the Karnival Celik Kewangan.

“That’s why I mentioned (during the officiation) to not be too serious. Enjoy the game because it’s a very fast game,” he told Bernama here today, adding that besides futsal, they also encouraged a healthy lifestyle to takaful operators through bowling and fun runs, which always receive great response.

Meanwhile, Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad (PruBSN) CEO Wan Saifulrizal Wan Ismail said they remained committed to working with MTA as they believed that sports can raise mental and physical happiness.

“According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023, one in three adults in Malaysia is not physically active, a statistic that underscores the importance of work-life balance.

“As such, PruBSN and MTA are committed to promoting various active lifestyle initiatives to promote a healthier environment among the community,” he said on behalf of PruBSN, who are the platinum sponsor for the tournament.

A total of 25 teams from staff of AIA Public Takaful Bhd, AmMetLife Takaful Berhad, Etiqa Takaful Berhad, FWD Takaful Berhad and Great Eastern Takaful Berhad participated in the Takaful4All Inter-TO Futsal 2024, along with Hong Leong MSIG Takaful Berhad, MTA, PruBSN, Sun Life Malaysia Takaful Berhad, Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Berhad, Takaful Ikhlas Berhad and Zurich Malaysia.