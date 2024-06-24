Muay Thai coach charged with raping, sexually assaulting teen

KOTA BHARU: A Muay Thai coach was charged in the Sessions Court today with three counts of rape and physical sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl and one count of burglary.

Muhammad Haziq Aiman Azhar, 25, pleaded not guilty to all the charges read before Judge Zulkifli Abllah.

Muhammad Haziq Aiman was accused of raping the teenager at a house in Bachok, near here, at 4 am in January and 4 am on April 9 and committing a physical, sexual assault against her at the same house at 5.45 am on June 3.

The charges were framed under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code and Section 14 (d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, punishable under Section 14 of the same Act, each providing a prison sentence of up to 20 years and whipping if convicted.

Muhammad Haziq Aiman was also charged with breaking into the teenager’s house to sexually assault her at 5.45 pm on June 3 under Section 455 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of up to 14 years and a fine or whipping.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad did not offer bail to the unrepresented accused, citing the severity of the offence as it involves a minor.

The court has set July 24 for case mention for the accused to appoint a lawyer.