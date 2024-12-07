Mufti bill: Cabinet informed of Raja of Perlis’ decree - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today informed the Cabinet about the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail’s decree expressing disapproval of using the name of the Conference of Rulers to support the Mufti (Federal Territory) Bill, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesperson for the Unity Government, said that the Prime Minister would look into the decree before referring it to the Conference of Rulers meeting next week.

“All of this (the decree and views) will serve as guidelines for us to ensure that the bill achieves its original purpose and intent,” he told a press conference after the Cabinet meeting here.

Fahmi was responding to a news portal report that Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin had decreed against using the name of the Conference of Rulers to support the bill, which was tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, on July 2.

The decree was reportedly made through Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, who then posted it on Facebook.

Yesterday, Anwar reportedly said that the details related to the bill might be referred to the Conference of Rulers next week and that, for now, the bill is at a discussion stage to be refined by experts.