Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024 tabled for first reading

KUALA LUMPUR: The Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024 was tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Bill, presented by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, addresses various aspects related to the mufti’s role, Syariah law, and related matters.

Mohd Na’im said that the second and third readings of the Bill are scheduled to be tabled in the current sitting.

According to the Parliament website, the Bill, among other things, outlines the mufti’s responsibilities in assisting and advising the King concerning all matters of Syariah law, the procedure for issuing fatwas, views regarding Syariah law in court and determining the direction of the Qibla.

It also details the establishment of the Federal Territories’ Fatwa Committee, Falak Syarie Committee, Rukyah Hilal Committee and Islamic Religious Teaching Supervisory Committee.