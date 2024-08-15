Muhammad Nidza Afham’s body taken to Shah Alam Hospital - Police

SHAH ALAM: The body of Muhammad Nidza Afham Mokhtar, which was found in Klang River this evening was taken to the Shah Alam Hospital’s forensics unit for autopsy, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said.

He added that the body was identified by the victim’s next of kin at the location of the incident tonight.

“Further investigations in terms of classifying the case will be done after obtaining the autopsy results,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Earlier checks by Bernama revealed that family members of the 23-year-old singer had gathered at the hospital before the vehicle carrying the body arrived at around 10.30 pm.

Nidza Afham was said to have gone jogging alone at Sultan Suleiman Stadium, Klang before family members realised he was missing at 9 pm yesterday.

His sister Afrina Hanie has claimed that her brother’s disappearance was linked to a mugging as only his identity card, student card and photos were found in his wallet at the Sungai Klang Bridge while his debit card and cash were missing.