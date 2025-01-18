MCMC, Microsoft discussing LinkedIn licensing - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Discussions are underway between the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Microsoft, the owner of LinkedIn, regarding the licensing of the social media platform, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that the discussions aim to assess whether LinkedIn meets the criteria required to register for an Application Service Provider (ASP) Class Licence in Malaysia.

“We found that LinkedIn has over eight million users in Malaysia. This figure was announced by LinkedIn itself for the first quarter of 2025, and MCMC has initiated contact with Microsoft, which owns LinkedIn,“ he told reporters after launching the Future Health for All (FH4A) Pilot Programme here today.

On X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube, Fahmi said that discussions on their licence registration are still ongoing.

“For Meta, they are in the final phase, as I mentioned recently, with one document currently in the process of being submitted,“ he added.

Previously, the Ministry of Communications announced that Telegram became the third platform, after TikTok and WeChat, to receive ASP licence approval.