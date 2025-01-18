TANGKAK: Police have recaptured a detainee who escaped from custody at the Tangkak district police headquarters (IPD) three days ago.

Tangkak district police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib said that based on a tipoff, officers from the district criminal investigation division and Kluang district police arrested the male suspect at a house in Kluang at 10.50 am today.

“Police went to the location, and after conducting checks, confirmed that the man was indeed the detainee wanted for escaping police custody on Wednesday.

“The arrest also led to the discovery and seizure of a blue Honda RSX motorcycle with the registration number JVJ 4375, reported stolen in Tangkak under Section 379A of the Penal Code, and believed to have been used by the suspect to escape.

“Additionally, based on information provided by the main suspect, police arrested two others suspected of abetting in hiding the escaped detainee,” he said in a statement.

Roslan added that the suspect and his two accomplices have been taken to the Tangkak IPD for further investigation under Sections 223 and 224 of the Penal Code.

“We would also like to thank members of the public for providing information that led to the capture of the wanted suspect,” he said.