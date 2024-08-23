Muhyiddin lacked support to be PM due to overlapping SDs - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin’s claim of support through 115 statutory declarations (SDs) is not true, which is why he was not appointed as Prime Minister after the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Prime Minister said there was an overlap where several Members of Parliament (MPs) signed SDs two or three times, meaning Muhyiddin did not have enough support through SDs after GE15 in November 2022.

“When the situation was unclear, Muhyiddin claimed to have 115, while I claimed to have 112. But some people signed once, twice, three times. Some parties had differing opinions.

“Therefore, His Majesty (the Yang di-Pertuan Agong) had to revisit and review the situation to reassure himself.

“That is why the Federal Constitution states that, according to His Majesty’s view after examining the situation. Tuanku then convened a meeting of the Conference of Rulers to discuss the matter,“ he told reporters after having lunch at Warung Gertak Merah, Kg Sungai Penchala here today.

Anwar, who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said the Conference of Rulers and the Attorney General at that time, Tan Sri Idrus Harun, also disputed the number of SDs.

“From what I understand, the Rulers and the Attorney General, who was appointed by Muhyiddin, found the numbers questionable, so it was left to the discretion of the Agong,“ Anwar said.

Muhyiddin, while campaigning in the Nenggiri by-election recently, claimed that he had 115 SDs after GE15, stating that the number was sufficient for him to become Prime Minister.

Muhyiddin also questioned why he was not invited by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to the Istana Negara to be appointed as Prime Minister.

On Wednesday, Muhyiddin submitted several documents, including the SDs, to the police while giving a statement to assist in investigations regarding his comments that allegedly touched on 3R (royalty, religion and race) issues.

Yesterday, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that out of the 115 SDs claimed by Muhyiddin, 10 MPs had signed two SDs -- one supporting PN and another supporting BN.

Earlier, Anwar spent about half an hour mingling and having lunch with local residents at the stall before performing Friday prayers at Masjid Al-Hidayah Kg Sungai Penchala.