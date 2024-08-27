Muhyiddin’s 3R case not handled hastily - IGP

KUALA KRAI: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said today that the investigation and prosecution of former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin regarding issues of race, religion and royalty (3R) were not conducted hastily.

He explained that it is standard police procedure to complete every 3R case investigation within a week.

“The police have previously stated that all 3R investigations will be conducted within seven days.

“We will show the progress of 3R investigations within that timeframe, so it has nothing to do with the issue of being rushed (investigation and charges against Muhyiddin),“ he told a press conference after the launch of the Kampung Angkat MADANI programme at Kampung Jenal, Dabong here.

He said this when asked to comment on the allegations by Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who reportedly said the police investigation against Muhyiddin for sedition was conducted hastily and raised many questions.

Citing an example, Razarudin said that if Muhyiddin were investigated today and the prosecution filed charges against him the next day, that would be considered hasty.

“The investigation probably took four days and we sent the investigation papers to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action, and the AGC might have taken a day or two or just 24 hours to proceed with the charge,“ he said.

Previously, the media reported that the police had submitted the investigation papers regarding the Pagoh Member of Parliament’s speech to the AGC on Aug 21 for further action.

Razarudin had previously said that police had taken statements from Muhyiddin and 66 witnesses as part of the investigation.

Muhyiddin today pleaded not guilty at the Gua Musang Sessions Court in Kelantan to a charge of making seditious remarks during the recent Nenggiri state by-election campaign by touching on the credibility of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, when he was the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said a total of 178 reports on cases of 3R issues since March 2023.

He said all the reports were handled by the Bukit Aman Classified Crimes Investigation Unit before the investigation papers were submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

“Some of the cases on the 3R issues have been charged in court and some are still under investigation,” he added.