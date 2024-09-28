Museums aiming for two million visitors ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026

KUANTAN: Over 1.3 million visitors visited museums managed by the Department of Museums in the first eight months of this year, Unity Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad said.

He said the department is targeting two million visitors to its 22 museums nationwide this year, with a range of engaging activities already held and more planned to attract the public.

“The number of visitors has been encouraging and continues to grow... each museum management has its own Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and is working hard to introduce programmes that can boost visitor numbers.

“I hope all museum management teams will develop strategies to position museums as a key tourism product for the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” he told reporters after officiating the Semarak @ Muzium Sungai Lembing 2024: Museums and Education programme here today.

On the programme, he said museums must ‘open their doors’ to the wider community, especially the younger generation, and not remain exclusive to certain groups or historians.

“Bringing museums closer to the public is a key strategy that adds value to the government’s investment in preserving our national treasures,” he said.

He also said the department had launched the ‘Museums’ Collection Donation’ campaign, where the public can donate selected personal collections to museums, adding that donors will be credited if their items are displayed and are eligible for tax deductions.

Those interested in contributing personal collections can fill out a form available on www.jmm.gov.my, and submit a description and photo of their collection via email to koleksi@jmm.gov.my.