Letshanaa flies solo into US Open quarters as Justin, Ling Ching crash out

K. LETSHANAA delivered a spirited performance to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open, securing Malaysia’s stake in the Super 300 tournament as her teammates faltered in the early rounds.

The world No. 50 battled past India’s Aakarshi Kashyap (world No. 49) in a gritty 65-minute clash, winning 21-17, 20-22, 21-13 in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Thursday.

The 21-year-old is now eyeing a maiden Super 300 semi-final berth when she takes on India’s Tanvi Sharma (world No. 66) today.

Letshanaa’s fine run includes a straight-game upset of Japan’s former world champion Nozomi Okuhara (21-8, 21-19) on Wednesday.

This marks her second quarter-final appearance in a Super 300 event this year, following her showing at the Taiwan Open in May.

But, it was a disappointing outing for Justin Hoh and Wong Ling Ching. Seventh seed Justin (world No. 43) struggled with consistency once again, bowing out to Taiwan’s world No. 76 Liao Jhuo Fu 21-15, 9-21, 21-17. His early exit is a missed opportunity to gain valuable ranking points in a field lacking top-tier players.

Ling Ching, who had stunned fourth seed Hsu Wen Chi in the opening round, failed to maintain her momentum.

The world No. 96 lost 22-20, 21-12 to Bulgaria’s Kaloyana Nalbantova, ending her campaign in the second round.