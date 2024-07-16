Mustapa Mohamed conferred top award for strengthening Japan-Malaysia relations

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed was conferred the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun to honour his contributions to strengthening economic relations between Japan and Malaysia.

Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Takahashi Katsuhiko said Mustapa, who was also the former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), was conferred the award by His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

“I would like to highlight his contributions across five key areas, namely the Look East Policy, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the operation of Japanese companies during the COVID-19 pandemic, the stable supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan and Carbon Neutral Cooperation between Japan and Malaysia,“ Takahashi said in his speech at the conferment ceremony here, today.

He said both Japan and Malaysia are the original signatories of the CPTPP, and through this economic partnership agreement, both countries are working together to advance economic cooperation and rulemaking in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Currently, Japan is the fourth-largest investment and trade partner of Malaysia. Furthermore, 1,600 Japanese companies are operating in Malaysia, and the industry has expanded beyond manufacturing to include services and retail.

“In terms of LNG, Japan has been Malaysia’s largest LNG export destination since Malaysia began exporting LNG in 1983,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mustapa said this award is a testament to the strong and enduring bond between the two countries and their shared commitment to fostering peace, prosperity, mutual understanding, and cooperation.

“Over the last 40 years, I am pleased with the very close and warm ties between myself, the Japanese Ambassadors to Malaysia, as well as the Japanese business community through the Japanese Chamber of Trade & Industry Malaysia (JACTIM).

“The two most important contributions, in my view, are in the development of Malaysian human capital, which began in 1982 when the Look East Policy was launched, and the growth of our manufacturing sector,“ Mustapa said in his speech.