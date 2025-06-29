Scout movement fosters regional diplomacy and leadership in Asia-Pacific

KUALA LUMPUR: The scout movement serves as a vital platform for regional diplomacy and leadership development, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Region (APR) Social Impact and Advocacy Workshop 2025, Johari emphasised that scouting goes beyond traditional outdoor activities.

It nurtures leadership skills and cultural awareness among young people, fostering mutual respect and cooperation.

“If our future leaders cannot understand their neighbours or recognise that no nation lives in isolation, then we are failing them.

“We must stand together to create a better, more connected world,“ he told reporters.

Johari, a member of the National Scouts Council, stressed the importance of early leadership development in schools through ‘scouting diplomacy’.

He described it as a long-term investment in shaping inclusive and empathetic global leaders.

The four-day workshop, co-organised by the World Organisation of the Scout Movement (Asia-Pacific Region) and the Malaysian Scouts Association, saw participation from over 50 scouts representing 15 national organisations.

The event focused on leadership enhancement, social awareness, and sustainable solutions.

National Chief Scout Maj Gen (Rtd) Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Zin Bidin also attended the ceremony, reinforcing the role of scouting in youth empowerment and regional unity.