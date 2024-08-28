Myanmar national charged with bribery to facilitate entry of nine countrymen

SHAH ALAM: A Myanmar national pleaded not guilty in the Session’s Court today to a charge of bribing an Immigration officer to facilitate the entry of nine of his countrymen last year.

Pho Cho, 37, an electrician, is accused of bribing the officer stationed at Terminal 2 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport with RM5,650 at a food court in Kampung Baharu Lanjut, Sepang, at 3.55 pm on Oct 31, 2023.

The charge is framed under Section 16(b)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the Act, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine not less than five times the value of the bribes or RM10,000 whichever is higher.

MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin did not offer bail because the accused is a foreign national.

He also applied for a gag order to prevent the names of witnesses involved in the case from being mentioned on social media, news articles, and similar platforms.

Lawyer Ungku Imran Athari, appearing for the accused, requested the court to grant bail, citing that it is the first offence committed by his client, who has been residing in Malaysia for 18 years.

Judge Datuk Anita Harun set bail at RM70,000 with one surety and allowed the gag order with all additional conditions.

The court also fixed Sept 30 for case mention.