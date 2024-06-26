MyIPO training fraud: Director and accomplice fined RM12,000 each

KUALA LUMPUR: A director of an information technology (IT) systems training company was fined RM12,000 by the Sessions Court here today for using false documents related to a course conducted for staff of the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) last year.

Judge Rozina Ayob made the decision after Shaharuddin Ahmad, 45, who is also the owner of Favourite Trainer Sdn Bhd, pleaded guilty to deceiving a MyIPO Information Systems officer by using false documents, namely invoices and service confirmation documents for the ‘Full PHP with MySQL Course’ from Dec 12 to Dec 14, 2022, for three individuals amounting to RM4,500 under the company’s name.

The offence was committed at the Information Technology Division, MyIPO office, on Dec 15, 2023, under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of two years, or a fine, or both.

Before sentencing, Rozina commended the accused for pleading guilty but expressed regret over the act committed by the accused, stating that as the head of the family, he should set a good example for his four children.

“Despite financial difficulties, this is not the way to solve the problem. The court is giving you (Shaharuddin) a final chance and will not impose a prison sentence. Therefore, the court imposes a fine of RM12,000 or 30 days imprisonment if the fine is not paid,“ she said.

According to the facts of the case, in November 2022, the accused was contacted by Information Systems officer (Grade IP8) Mohd Nizam Abdul Rahman to provide a quotation related to the ‘Full PHP with MySQL Course’ service, and the accused sent the quotation via email to Nizam.

Investigations revealed that the accused used an invoice and service confirmation document for the course dated Dec 12 to Dec 14, 2022, for three individuals.

However, the accused knew that only Mohd Nizam attended the course, while the other two individuals, Salamiah Saidin and Nor Azlila Ahamad, were unaware of the course. Salamiah did not sign the attendance sheet, and Nor Azlila only found out about the course from Nizam and did not attend it.

In a separate Sessions Court, Judge Suzana Hussin imposed a fine of RM12,000 in default one-month imprisonment on Mohd Nizam, 48, after he pleaded guilty to abetting Shaharuddin in the same offence.

The charge under Section 109 of the Penal Code read together with Section 471 of the Code, provides for a maximum prison sentence of two years, or a fine, or both.

Both cases were prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Irna Julieza Maaras, while the two men were unrepresented.