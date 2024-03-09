N. Sembilan launches Civil Defence Emergency Response Team to boost disaster preparedness

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Government has set up Civil Defence Emergency Response Team (CDERT), consisting of members from the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK), to boost its disaster preparedness.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that the communities involved will be trained in basic safety skills to offer preliminary help before rescue teams arrive at the disaster site.

“To date, members from 51 villages have received basic rescue training from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

“We hope this team will not only aid in rescuing victims but also protect the property of residents affected by disasters,” he told reporters after the presentation of certificates of appointment to State CDERT members here today.

In a separate development, Aminuddin said the initiatives, introduced by the state government this year as part of the Aspirasi Perpaduan Negeri Sembilan (APNS), have been well received by the public.

He noted that the benefits received include RM100 for new births, RM500 for youth getting married for the first time and RM200 for elderly care.

“As of last month, 31,673 individuals had benefited from the elderly care assistance, with a total allocation of RM6.3 million,” he added.