N.Sembilan, Melaka, Johor to meet over proposed Southern Gateway Economic Corridor

NILAI: Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun will meet with the state leadership of Melaka and Johor to further discuss the proposed setting up of a Southern Gateway Economic Corridor.

He said the proposed economic corridor will prioritise the industrial and investment sectors, thus enabling it to have an impact, especially on the economic chain of the states involved and the welfare of the people.

“We have discussed the matter, but not in detail. We will hold a meeting, Insya Allah, among the three states, Johor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, to discuss the matter further,” he said when met after opening the Negeri Sembilan Fest (NS Fest) 2024 at Dataran Nilai here today.

Three days ago, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh proposed a Southern Gateway Economic Corridor, involving Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Johor that will benefit all participating states in various aspects.

According to Ab Rauf, a steering committee will be formed to initiate discussions, coordination and studies related to the establishment of the economic corridor.

“Given that these three states are contiguous, a development corridor that provides mutual benefits to the states and their people must be created,” he was reported as saying.