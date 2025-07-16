King presents appreciation letter to Zailani Hashim

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today presented a letter of appreciation and a souvenir to the Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Zailani Hashim, who will retire from public service this Friday.

According to a statement on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook, the ceremony was held at Istana Negara here.

“His Majesty expressed his deepest appreciation to Datuk Wira Zailani for his dedication and service during his tenure as the Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara since 2024,” read the statement.

Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani has been appointed to replace Zailani, effective July 1. Prior to the appointment, Azmi served as the Johor State Secretary. - Bernama