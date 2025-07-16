  1. World

Trump announces tariff letters for smaller nations, rates likely above 10%

  • 2025-07-16 12:00 PM
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said letters notifying smaller countries of their U.S. tariff rates would go out soon, adding that his administration would likely set a tariff of “a little over 10%” for those countries.

Trump, speaking to reporters after his arrival from an event in Pittsburgh, said he was very happy with “simple deals” already announced that set blanket tariff rates for more than 20 countries and would address tariffs for remaining countries soon.

“We’ll be releasing a letter soon, talking about many countries that are much smaller,“ he said. “We’ll probably set one tariff for all of them ... probably a little over 10%.” - Reuters