NADMA Directive to guide disaster management and risk reduction - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) Directive No. 1 will serve as the main guideline for disaster management to reduce the risks and impacts of disasters in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the directive underscored a more comprehensive and inclusive risk management strategy.

“I would also like to emphasise that preparations for the upcoming Northeast Monsoon season are not just about current readiness but also involve continuous measures to monitor flood-prone hotspots, ensure there are adequate temporary evacuation centres, and coordinate assistance for all those affected by disasters,“ he said in a Facebook post, commenting on the Central Disaster Management Committee (JPBP) meeting, which he chaired in Kota Tinggi, Johor, today.

He added that all Disaster Management Committees at the state and district levels had been instructed to conduct integrated simulations and drills to ensure optimal preparedness of residents and local authorities.

“Early coordination between government agencies, district councils, voluntary organisations, and local communities is crucial to ensure swift action can be taken in the event of a disaster. The public is also reminded to stay updated through the official disaster portal at www.portalbencana.nadma.gov.my.

“Cooperation from all parties is essential to ensure the safety and well-being of the people,“ he said.