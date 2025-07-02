Wei Chong-Kai Wun focus on performance over titles in Japan and China Open

KUALA LUMPUR: National doubles shuttler Man Wei Chong emphasised that he and partner Tee Kai Wun are prioritising performance rather than chasing titles at the upcoming Japan and China Open tournaments. The pair, who have already secured two titles this season, believe maintaining high-level play will naturally lead to positive results.

The 25-year-old shuttler stressed the importance of focusing on their game rather than external pressures. “We should not be overly concerned about the results. If we maintain our performance, the results will come naturally,“ Wei Chong said during a training session at Akademi Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara.

Reflecting on their semi-final loss at the Indonesia Open, Wei Chong acknowledged the challenge of competing against a home crowd. “Of course, the Indonesian fans would support them. We just had to deal with the situation and hopefully, learn from it,“ he added.

The duo has already tasted success this year, winning the Indonesia Masters in January and the Malaysia Masters in May. National men’s doubles head coach Herry Iman Pierngadi has set a target for them to secure at least one title in the upcoming tournaments.

The Japan Open will take place in Tokyo from July 15 to 20, followed by the China Open in Changzhou from July 22 to 27.