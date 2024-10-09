Najib gets two days medical leave due to acute knee pain, trial vacated

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s trial over alleged power abuse involving RM2.3 billion in 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds that was set for today and tomorrow have been postponed as he is on medical leave for two days due to acute knee pain.

Hospital Kuala Lumpur Orthopedic and Traumatology Department senior consultant Dr Siti Hawa Tahir informed Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah that Najib was referred to her yesterday by the Prisons Department after he complained of having acute pain in his right knee.

“Datuk Seri Najib has been given two days of medical certificate (MC) and the current treatment provided to him is a strong analgesic for his pain. As of now, he is on opioids and we want him to be able to walk comfortably with no other complications.

“The medication is an opioid and acts on the brain. Datuk Seri Najib has complaints of drowsiness since we started prescribing him last night and probably other symptoms as well but I have not seen him this morning,“ said Dr Siti Hawa from the witness stand.

When asked by Justice Sequerah if Najib would be fit to attend the trial tomorrow, Dr Siti Hawa said the opioids might make him drowsy so Najib might not be able to stand up for long.

“Whenever any patient is on opioids, the medical team needs to be on standby complete with a resuscitation trolley just in case the patient gets deeper.

“I really cannot comment on how fast the inflammation would settle because it depends from person to person and we need to make sure he is compatible with the treatment we provided or else we might need to continue with some procedures,“ said the doctor.

Justice Sequerah said if Najib’s knee condition is prolonged, he might need Dr Siti Hawa to come back to court and explain further on the situation.

“We just lose two precious days as I will take it as two days MC. We will continue the trial on Thursday,“ said the judge.

Justice Sequerah also reminded parties that the cut-off date for the final submission will be on Oct 4 and he will be ready to set the date for the decision afterwards.

The proceedings have now entered the sixth day of the oral submissions stage, where no witness testimonies are given. The prosecution and defence teams are presenting their final arguments, summarising whether the oral and documentary evidence implicates or clears Najib from the charges facing him.

Najib, 71, faces four charges of abusing his position to obtain RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds at the AmIslamic Bank Berhad branch on Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon, between Feb 24, 2011, and Dec 19, 2014.

He also faces 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount at the same bank between March 22, 2013 and Aug 30, 2013.

Najib is charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and could be punished under Section 24(1) of the same law and Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act.