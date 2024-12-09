Najib still hospitalised, 1MDB trial postponed to Sept 17

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s trial over alleged power abuse involving RM2.3 billion in 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds have been postponed to Sept 17 as he is still warded in Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) due to acute inflammation of the knee.

HKL Orthopedic and Traumatology Department senior consultant Dr Siti Hawa Tahir informed Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah that the medical team needs to monitor Najib’s progress after prescribing him opioids two days ago.

“Datuk Seri Najib’s medical certificate (MC) for today and tomorrow was given based on yesterday’s evaluation because when it comes to such conditions of acute inflammation, it requires day-to-day evaluation. He needs two days of rest.

“The pain has improved with opioids but he has developed some side effects, including nausea and drowsiness. Datuk Seri Najib also has sleep apnea, which is a concern for all of us because he needs to be closely monitored while on opioids,” Dr Siti Hawa said from the witness stand.

When asked by Justice Sequerah if Najib would be fit to attend the trial tomorrow, Dr Siti Hawa said that since the former premier is on opioids, it would depend on a psychiatrist’s evaluation of his mental state.

“When we converse, Datuk Seri Najib can understand and he can convey messages about the symptoms he is experiencing.

“However, a psychiatrist would be in a better position to explain his mental condition prior to coming to court because the clearance of the drugs from his blood will take several hours,” said Dr Siti Hawa.

With the explanation from Dr Siti Hawa, Justice Sequerah then vacated the trial for today and tomorrow, stating that he expects Najib to be present for the trial next Tuesday (Sept 17).

The proceedings have now entered the oral submission stage, where no witness testimonies are given. The prosecution and defence teams are presenting their final arguments, summarising whether the oral and documentary evidence implicates or clears Najib from the charges he is facing.

Najib, 71, faces four charges of abusing his position to obtain RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds at the AmIslamic Bank Berhad branch on Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon, between Feb 24, 2011, and Dec 19, 2014.

He also faces 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount at the same bank between March 22, 2013 and Aug 30, 2013.

Najib is charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and could be punished under Section 24(1) of the same law and Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act.