National Art Gallery has produced 138 Art Entrepreneurs through “YAE!”

KUALA LUMPUR: Since its inception in 2017, the National Art Gallery has produced 138 art entrepreneurs through its Young Art Entrepreneurs (YAE!) programme.

In a statement today, the National Art Gallery said the programme equips participants with essential entrepreneurial skills, including the basics of entrepreneurship, project management, promotion and marketing techniques and effective business model canvas development.

“Participants also have the opportunity to engage in the art market through various programmes supported by the National Art Gallery and to exchange ideas during organised art workshops,” read the statement.

The YAE! programme aims to prepare young art enthusiasts by providing them with the knowledge, skills and entrepreneurial traits necessary to succeed in the advanced and competitive art field.

In addition, the Art Gallery is inviting the public to attend the ninth cohort of the YAE! programme, themed “Embracing A New Chapter,” being held at GMBB from June 22 to July 8.

This ninth cohort has attracted 15 participants, who have been selected to undergo an intensive four-month entrepreneurship learning session at the National Gallery Art Depot.

The “YAE!: Embracing A New Chapter” event was officiated today by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture deputy secretary-general (Culture) Mohd Yusri Mohd Yusof.