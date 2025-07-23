Kemumin raid based on credible intelligence, not discrimination - police

KOTA BHARU: Police have clarified that the recent raid on a private gathering at a homestay in Kemumin was conducted based on valid intelligence and evidence, with no intent of discrimination.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the operation was carried out to maintain public order and safeguard moral values.

He said intelligence revealed that invitations to the event, ‘Majlis Malam Mesra Komuniti & Santai-Santai’ were shared via WhatsApp among a select group, with no involvement from any official body such as an NGO or the Ministry of Health.

“On the day of the event, the Kelantan Police Task Force began surveillance at 5pm and observed around 100 individuals gathering to eat and socialise. The raid was carried out at about 1am to ensure public safety,” he said in a statement last night.

He added that 20 individuals at the premises admitted to being part of the gay community. Among them were a man from Perak and a student from a higher education institution in Besut, Terengganu, while the rest were locals from Kelantan.

Mohd Yusoff also said that checks on their mobile phones found three individuals in possession of pornographic videos involving same-sex acts.

“All three were charged under Section 292 of the Penal Code and pleaded guilty in the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court on July 20. They were fined between RM3,000 and RM4,000,” he said.

The raid also uncovered hundreds of condoms and several boxes of HIV medication at the premises.

He advised the public not to spread unverified information and to continue cooperating with authorities to preserve harmony in the state.

Yesterday, the Kelantan government reminded all parties to inform local authorities and relevant agencies in advance before organising any events, to avoid confusion, misunderstanding, and negative public perception.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said any event, including health-related programmes, should be conducted properly and in accordance with existing procedures and regulations. - Bernama