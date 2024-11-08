National Automobile Museum celebrates Malaysia’s automotive legacy

SEPANG: The National Automobile Museum (MAN) plays a crucial role in celebrating the automotive industry’s evolution, strengthening national unity.

National Unity Ministry secretary-general Datuk Azman Yusof, said Malaysia’s automotive industry has evolved in parallel with the country’s economic, political and social progress, culminating in its independence on August 31, 1957.

“The growth of Malaysia’s motor industry has significantly benefited the nation. The production of the Proton Saga, for instance, not only elevated Malaysia’s global reputation but also fostered national pride in our locally-made products,“ he told reporters at the launch of Semarak@MAN 2024 at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit here today.

Azman emphasised the importance of MAN as a ‘treasure trove’ preserving the rich history and achievements of Malaysia’s automotive industry.

He highlighted that the younger generation has the opportunity to explore the roots of Malaysia’s automotive industry, demonstrating the nation’s success in this sector.

“Museums serve a far greater purpose in society than just being informal learning centres,“ he said.

Azman also encouraged MAN to continue developing creative and innovative programmes that leverage the latest technology, ensuring the museum remains relevant and a prominent tourism attraction in the Sepang district.

Also present were the Malaysian Museum Department (JMM) deputy director-general (Policy) Mohamad Shawali Badi and National Automobile Museum head Safia Ismail.

The Semarak@MAN programme, themed ‘Museum and Motoring,‘ seeks to highlight the role of museums in fostering collaboration among the local community, government, private sector and non-governmental organisations

Hosted for the first time by MAN, this JMM’s flagship event is aimed at fostering a deep appreciation for Malaysia’s automotive history and development.

The two-day programme which kicked off yesterday, also sought to raise public awareness of MAN’s role and inspire the younger generation to cherish the nation’s heritage.

Key highlights included a motoring exhibition in partnership with MAN’s strategic ally, the Malaysian Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), Know the Museum Slot and an exhibition of classic cars and motorcycles.