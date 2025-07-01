SARA aid helps Malaysians cope with rising living costs

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The expansion of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) or basic Rahmah contribution initiative, to benefit 5.4 million recipients, starting April 1, has been described as a blessing, particularly for low-income individuals, those who have lost their regular income, and others struggling with the rising cost of living.

For 76-year-old Shaari Yahaya, a retired private sector employee, the SARA aid has been a significant help, especially with the rising cost of basic necessities, after being out of the workforce for decades.

“As a senior citizen who has been retired for a long time, I have no income and rely entirely on my children.

“This SARA aid is very meaningful to me because it allows me to buy essential items like milk, soy sauce, and more. Today, I’ll first take a look at the items in the supermarket, then decide what to buy,” he said when met by Bernama.

He added that the people hope such initiatives will continue and be further improved to assist more groups in need.

Similarly, 38-year-old mother of three, including a set of twins, Izlaily Nurul Ain Hussein, said that although the SARA assistance of RM100 a month for a year may seem small, it still provides meaningful relief to recipients.

She said she has not yet spent the assistance received since April, and has now accumulated RM300, which she plans to use for household items at the end of this month.

“SARA is not just financial assistance - it’s a reflection of the government’s concern for people in need. At first, I didn’t know I was eligible for this aid, but after my husband checked and told me, I am very grateful,” she said.

“With twins and another five-year-old child, our family expenses have gone up. So the SARA aid has helped ease our monthly burden to some extent,” said the part-time private sector employee.

Another recipient, 35-year-old Hafi, who preferred not to disclose his full name, said this was the first time he had received such assistance and described it as extremely helpful.

“I’m more comfortable accumulating the assistance over two or three months before spending it all at once. That way, I can buy essential items in larger quantities,” said Hafi, who works in the customer service sector and lives in Gelang Patah.

Hafi added that the rising cost of living has forced him to be more frugal, and the SARA assistance has provided some relief in managing his monthly expenses.

Previously, the MADANI Government announced the expansion of the SARA initiative to 5.4 million recipients starting April 1, an almost eightfold increase from the 700,000 beneficiaries previously.