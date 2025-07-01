Sirens challenges perspectives on family trauma, gender inequality

IT is easy to hold onto our morals when circumstances favour us. The absence of pressure or temptation allows for less deviation from one’s values. But what happens when we are placed in challenging situations? Can our moral compass withstand the pressures of our survival needs? This question is pondered through Netflix’s latest series Sirens. Set throughout the course of a single weekend at a lavish seaside estate, the series explores themes of gender dynamics, power and social class. Devon, the main protagonist, kicks off the series by looking for her sister Simone upon receiving her father’s diagnosis of early-onset dementia. Devon ventures to the lavish seaside estate, where Simone works as a live-in assistant for her boss Michaela “Kiki” Kell.

Unfortunately for her, Simone is not keen on returning home and aims to continue working for Michaela, who seems to have a strong influence on Simone. Concerned, Devon finds ways to convince Simone otherwise. But as she stays longer on the estate, Devon too gets trapped in Michaela’s world, falling deep for her manipulative ways. Tensions further arise when Michaela’s husband Peter Kell enters the picture, spiking tensions between the three women. Surviving hardships Many were confused with the show’s premise as the title hinted at supernaturality. From talks of the women being half-bird, half-human creatures to murderous allegations, the series is simply an intelligent take on gender roles and social class.

White Lotus and Stepford Wives may have been among the first to explore these themes, but Sirens differentiates itself with a more holistic and realistic approach. Throughout the six episodes, viewers are spoiled with different points of view. Each core character’s struggle and life experience is given priority, allowing viewers an in-depth view of the damages and effects they have inherited from the societal system they inhabit. While White Lotus and Stepford Wives are quick to call their villains evil, Sirens allows for its core characters to speak for themselves through their emotions and life experiences. Compelling performances The complexity, therefore, makes it difficult for viewers to draw a line between good and evil. All the characters are entitled to sympathy and judgment under the microscope of justice.

Considering the richness of Sirens’ plot, it is hard to pinpoint who is right or wrong. Sirens will have you rooting and cursing at all the characters at different points of the series. Even the “purest” of characters have their frustrating moments on screen. This maturity that is afforded to the core characters is what makes Sirens frustratingly addictive and distinct from other societal-based satires. The nature of Sirens may be tied to reality, but the performances of its actors resemble whispers of alluring magic. The majority of its main cast will have you glued to the screen throughout the series. The three leads, especially, haunt the frame whenever they come on. Juliana Moore, who plays Michaela, delivers a compelling performance as a woman struggling with the troubles of being a trophy wife.