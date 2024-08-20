KUALA LUMPUR: The flying of drones without approval in celebration and parade areas nationwide has been banned from Aug 26 to 31 in the run up to the National Day celebrations this year.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) posted as statement on Facebook announcing the ban, stating that it was to ensure that preparations and the National Day celebration could be conducted safely and to avoid any untoward incidents involving public safety.

“The ban is also aimed to reduce the risk of accidents with Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Malaysian Police and the Fire and Rescue Department’s aircraft that are conducting training and engaged in low level formation flying at several celebration areas.

“Any flight activity, including the flying of drones that can endanger the public or property is subject under Section 4 of the Civil Aviation Act 1969, Regulation 98, 140 to 144, of the Malaysian Civil Aviation Regulations and the Civil Aviation Directives (CADs),” CAAM said.

Those with enquiries can contact the CAAM UAS Unit at drone.taskforce@caam.gov.my or by visiting www.caam.gov.my.