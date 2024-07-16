Nationwide convoy to kick off National Month, Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 campaign on Sunday (July 21) at Cyber Event Hall in Cyberjaya, will witness the flag-off of the 2024 Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang convoy involving 65 vehicles and 90 participants carrying the Malaysian flag across the country.

Communitcations Ministry senior undersecretary (management) Mazlan Abd Mutalib said that the convoy includes four vehicles from the Information Department (JaPen), six from the Royal Malaysia Police (one SUV and five motorcycles) and 50 high-powered motorcycles from the Suzuki V-Strom Malaysia Club.

“In addition, the flag-off programme includes Patriotic Performances (Pentas Seni) featuring the PENTARAMA Buskers from JaPen, colouring contest, Bintang Patriotik competition, angklung performances, dances, and poem recitations from UiTM ( (Universiti Teknologi Mara),” he said on Bernama TV’s talk show ‘Apa Khabar Malaysia’ at Wisma Bernama here today.

He said the theme for the colouring contest involving children from Tabika Kemas and Tabika Perpaduan in the Sepang district is unity and patriotism,while the Bintang Patriotik singing contest, organised by JaPen is open to the public.

He said this year’s celebration retains the same logo as the previous year and introduces a new theme, Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka.

He said the Ministry of Communications, as the main committee for National Day and Malaysia Day 2024, calls upon and invites all Malaysians to join together to participate in and make the launch event of National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 a success.

“All programmes and activities in this people’s carnival concept are meant to be enjoyed together. Bring your family, friends, and capture these moments to share on social media with hashtags #HKHM2024, #MALAYSIAMADANI, #SPIRITOFINDEPENDENCE and #MERDEKA360,“ Mazlan said.

The event aims to strengthen patriotism through a community carnival format with various activities and initiatives.

For more information about the programmes throughout the National Month, the public can visit the official portal at www.merdeka360.my and follow Merdeka360 on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and TikTok.