Polls: Choose rep who can bring development to Nenggiri - Ahmad Maslan

KOTA BHARU: UMNO hopes voters in the Nenggiri state by-election on Aug 17 will choose the representative capable of bringing development to their constituency.

UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said it would be easier for a state assemblyman, supported by the Federal government, to develop the area if he wins the by-election.

He said UMNO also hoped that voters would have learned their lessons from electing candidates who later made a U-turn, adding that it would be better to elect a candidate who truly supports the Federal government.

“As we know, KESEDAR (South Kelantan Development Authority), the Orang Asli Development Department and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development are Federal government agencies which play a crucial role in development, including in Nenggiri.

“In Nenggiri, there are nine villages and nine polling district centres (PDM), of which five involve Orang Asli, five are KESEDAR PDMs and one Felda PDM. So, we hope they choose the candidate wisely,” he told reporters after officiating the 47th Kelantan state Malaysian Malay Contractors Association annual general meeting here today.

Elaborating, Ahmad, who is also the Deputy Works Minister, said that so far, UMNO has submitted three names for consideration to contest in the Nenggiri by-election. UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will announce the candidate soon.

“We’ll have to be patient and wait to see who it will be. I hope the voters in Nenggri will elect a qualified candidate, one whose development plans will be continued by the Federal government.

“Wouldn’t it be great if we won in Nenggiri on Aug 17? It would be good news at the UMNO General Assembly (PAU) on Aug 18,” he said.

On June 19, Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah declared the Nenggiri seat vacant after he was informed that its representative, Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, had ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13.

The Election Commission has set Aug 17 for polling, with nomination day on Aug 3 and early voting on Aug 13.