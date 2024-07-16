PADU is not bound by personal data protection act, says Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: The Central Database Hub (PADU), which gathers data on Malaysian citizens to assist the government with precise socio-economic measurements is not bound by the Personal Data Protection Act 2024 (Act 709).

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo explained that Act 709 regulates the processing of personal data in commercial transactions.

“Hence, if you ask whether PADU is bound by Act 709, the answer is no because this law is structured to regulate commercial transactions.

“That answers questions regarding PADU, which contains government-level data,“ he said during the winding up debate on the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill 2024 before it was passed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

PADU, which encompasses profiles of individuals and households, including citizens and permanent residents of Malaysia, is an integrated national socio-economic database.

It consolidates data from various government departments and agencies to provide a comprehensive overview of the socio-economic status of every household in Malaysia.

However, Gobind clarified that this does not mean the federal and state governments are exempt from liability or responsibility in handling data.

He explained that there are other legislations, such as the Official Secrets Act 1972 and circulars that bind officers and public servants, that can be applied.

Regarding the bill to amend Act 709, he highlighted that it aims, among other things, to increase the fine for violations of personal data protection principles by data controllers or data processors from RM300,000 to RM1 million.

Gobind emphasised that Act 709 is crucial in preparing for rapid technological advancements and the increasing use of data in the future.