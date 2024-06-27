PETALING JAYA: Historic buildings around Dataran Merdeka, which once served as a vibrant hub for the public is presently in poor condition due to lack of maintenance, affecting the perception and experience of foreign tourists.

Among these significant landmarks include an old bank and the former Kuala Lumpur High Court building.

According to internet sources, the old bank building, erected in 1905 and originally served as a restaurant, now lies abandoned and has been left to deteriorate.

Similarly, the old High Court building, constructed in 1915 and formerly housed the then Information, Communications, and Culture Ministry also shows signs of neglect.

A ground survey of the premises by Harian Metro revealed these buildings suffer from neglect, with moss-covered walls and some areas being used as drug dens, strewn with needles and trash.

Visitors to these historic sites often express surprise and disappointment at their condition.

National Heritage Department (JWN) director-general Mohamad Muda Bahadin, director-general to the Malay daily explained that these buildings fall under various agencies, and JWN lacks the authority to oversee their maintenance and preservation.

“Perhaps one of the reasons these buildings are left to decay and not properly managed is due to the lack of funding allocated for maintenance and preservation.

“We are aware that maintaining old buildings can be costly because it requires meticulous care without altering their original structure form and appearance,“ he said.

He also highlighted owners of such heritage buildings can seek maintenance grants from the Tourism, Arts, and Culture Ministry (Motac) to support preservation initiatives.

“The grant application aims to cover the costs of preservation for owners of heritage buildings.

“Some may be aware and apply, while others may have successfully obtained the grant and may be under work in progress,“ he said.

He stated Motac and JWN encourage corporate sponsorship for the restoration of Malaysia’s heritage buildings.

“We are open to all companies that wish to contribute financially or in any way that benefits the owners of these buildings.

“In return, these companies can apply for tax exemption incentives for their sponsorship contributions to community welfare projects for the preservation and restoration of national heritage buildings,“ he added.