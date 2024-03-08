Nenggiri by-election a straight fight between BN, PAS

GUA MUSANG: The Nenggiri state by-election in Kelantan will see a straight fight between candidates from Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS.

BN is fielding Kelantan UMNO Youth chief Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, representing the Unity Government, while ex-Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) officer Mohd Rizwadi Ismail is the candidate on the other side.

Both candidates were announced as eligible to contest by Nenggiri by-election Returning Officer Nik Raisnan Daud after the nomination process was completed at 10 am today at Dewan Perdana, Kompleks Perdana, Gua Musang District Council, here.

The by-election was called following a casual vacancy announced by Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah on June 19, after the former incumbent Mohd Azizi Abu Naim ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13.

In the 15th Kelantan State Election last year, Mohd Azizi, contesting under the PAS logo, defeated Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Ab Aziz Yusoff with a majority of 810 votes.

Nik Raisnan announced that Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, 41, was the first candidate to submit his nomination papers at 9.02 am, followed by Mohd Azmawi Fikri, 38, at 9.08 am.

Earlier, Mohd Azmawi Fikri, in a blue Baju Melayu outfit, arrived at the nomination centre at 9.05 am, accompanied by BN chairman and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Amanah vice president Datuk Mahfuz Omar, and Gua Musang UMNO division chief Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Also present to support the BN candidate were UMNO leaders Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Mohd Rizwadi, the former Gua Musang PAS Youth deputy chief who just joined Bersatu before being selected to represent Perikatan Nasional (PN), arrived at 9 am, accompanied by PN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man. Bersatu, a component of PN along with PAS and Gerakan, contests on the PAS ticket in elections in Kelantan.

Also present were Nenggiri PN by-election Operations Director Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Bersatu leaders, including Secretary-General Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Thousands of supporters accompanied both candidates, gathering as early as 7 am at the nomination centre compound before marching together to the nomination centre while reciting prayers and chanting party slogans.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day on Aug 17, while early voting on Aug 13 will not be held as all 14 voters involved have opted to vote by post due to their duties during the campaign period.

The campaign period is set for 14 days, starting today until 11.59 pm on Aug 16.

The Nenggiri constituency has 20,259 registered voters, 20,245 ordinary voters and 14 police personnel.

The seat has been contested since 2004, with BN winning four out of the five elections, the last victory by Mohd Azizi.