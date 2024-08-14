Nenggiri by-election: Ku Li promises Awie will be the best assemblyman

GUA MUSANG: The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Nenggiri state by-election Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani has extensive experience in matters of looking after the welfare of the people, said UMNO veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Confident that he is able to carry out his responsibilities well, Tengku Razaleigh who is also BN Nenggiri by-election director said Mohd Azmawi Fikri had previously gone through a long learning process on how to serve as a representative of the people.

“So there is nothing new or strange for him. If Awie (Mohd Azmawi Fikri) is elected, I dare to promise that he will be a good representative of the people and can serve the people.

“As far as I know he is someone you can rely on and he is not only the UMNO Youth chief of Gua Musang division, but has also been elevated to the status of State Youth chief and has great potential,“ he told reporters after meeting about 30 UMNO veterans in Jeram Tekoh here, today.

The Nenggiri state by-election which is set for polling this Saturday, will see a straight fight between Mohd Azmawi Fikri representing the Unity Government and PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail representing Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Awie was previously reported to have ‘served’ the residents here for more than 10 years while working with former Nenggiri state assemblyman Ab Aziz Yusoff.

In the meantime, Tengku Razaleigh who is better known as Ku Li said he would like to see more involvement of young people like Awie to become future leaders.

“We want young people, not only at the level like Awie, but at other levels as well. There should be various strata of leaders and it is hoped that this young man will take his place,“ he said.

The Nenggiri state by-election was held after the seat was declared vacant by Kelantan state assembly speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah on June 19, after the former incumbent Mohd Azizi Abu Naim was removed as a member by Bersatu on June 13.