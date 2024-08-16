Nenggiri by-election: : Ku Li urged voters to fulfil responsibility tomorrow

GUA MUSANG: Voters in the Nenggiri state by-election have been urged to come out to fulfil their responsibilities on polling day tomorrow.

The by-election director for Barisan Nasional (BN) Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said their votes will determine the changes they want.

“Come out and vote regardless of who you are going to vote for,” he said when met by reporters after the “Perasu Berselawat” programme at Felda Perasu which was also attended by Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek and Galas Assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim, last night.

The Nenggiri by-election was called following the vacancy of the seat, as announced by Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah on June 19, after the former incumbent, Mohd Azizi Abu Naim lost his Bersatu membership on June 13.

The by-election sees a straight fight between BN candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, also known as Awie, representing the Unity Government, and PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, representing Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Tengku Razaleigh, who is also Gua Musang UMNO division chief and former Gua Musang Member of Parliament for 12 terms expressed satisfaction with the cooperation of the BN machinery in the by-election campaign, which will end at 11:59 tonight.

“They have done a good job. The campaign is well-planned, executed effectively, and in an organised manner,” he said.