Tengku Zafrul: US Tariff on Malaysian goods remains at 25%

KUALA LUMPUR: Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has downplayed speculation that Malaysia could be subject to an additional 10% tariff on top of the recently announced 25% US import duty due to its association with BRICS.

“There is no such thing as 10%. Some are saying it’s 10% plus 25%, but the actual figure is 25%. It’s not 25 plus 10(%),” he said.

His remarks come in response to recent comments by US President Donald Trump, who stated that imports from BRICS countries would soon be subject to a 10% tariff.

During a Cabinet meeting in Washington on July 8, Trump said: “Anybody that’s in BRICS is getting a 10% charge pretty soon... and they won’t be a member long.”

The day before, Trump also posted on social media that countries aligning themselves with the “anti-American” stance of BRICS would face the additional duty, with no exceptions.

BRICS — originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — has recently expanded to include other nations such as Iran and Indonesia.

Malaysia is not a full member but has participated in the bloc’s activities as a partner country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended the recent BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, where he called for deeper trade and investment ties.

When asked if Malaysia’s involvement in BRICS could lead to higher US tariffs, Tengku Zafrul said the grouping had come up in earlier discussions, but noted that there had been no concrete developments thus far.

Healso reaffirmed Malaysia’s position of neutrality and support for multilateralism.

He added that Malaysia will continue to defend its core policies, including the right to impose a digital tax and maintain its government procurement rules.